Whether you’re heading out for a picnic or simply want to get your weekly food shop done, you might be wondering which supermarkets have made changes to their opening times.

Most supermarkets will be open but it’s worth knowing the opening times during the August bank holiday weekend.

To help you out, we have rounded up supermarkets along with their opening times.

August bank holiday opening times for supermarkets

Tesco

Tesco is opening most superstores from 8am to 6pm on Monday, August 28 but this could vary.

To find Tesco’s bank holiday opening times, you can search for your local store via the Tesco website.

Aldi

Aldi is opening its stores at the following times during the weekend:

Saturday, August 26: 8am-10pm

Sunday, August 27: 10am-4pm

Monday, August 28: 8am-8pm

Some Aldi stores may vary so it’s worth checking your local store’s opening times via the website.

Lidl

If you’re heading to Lidl, the bank holiday times will mean most stores will open from 8am and close at 8pm.

Although some are open at different times so you’ll need to check your local store via the Lidl website.

Morrisons

Most Morrisons stores will be open 7am-8pm but you can check your local store via the website.

Sainsbury’s

If you’re heading to Sainsbury’s this bank holiday weekend, it’s likely that it’ll open at 7am and close at 8pm on Monday, August 28 but some stores have different opening times.

To check your local store, visit the Sainsbury’s website.

Asda

Asda is opening some of its stores at the following times during the weekend:

Sunday, August 27: 10am-4pm

Monday, August 28: 7am-8pm

Some stores may vary so it’s worth checking your local store’s opening times via the Asda website.

