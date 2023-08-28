Every year, hard-working Brits get a handful of days off thanks to Bank Holidays.

England, Wales and Northern Ireland have marked the 'official' end of summer on August 28 - with Scotland's being held earlier this month on August 7.

Typically, you get eight days if you live in England and Wales, nine if you live in Scotland and 10 if you live in Northern Ireland.

UK Bank Holidays in 2023

However, with the King's Coronation this year, we were treated to a bonus day off to celebrate.

Wherever you are based in the UK, here are all the Bank Holidays remaining this year as well as the all-important 2024 dates to add to your diary.

How many Bank Holidays are left in 2023 for England and Wales?





There are still two Bank Holidays left in 2023 for those in England and Wales:

December 25 - Christmas Day

December 26 - Boxing Day

How many Bank Holidays are left in 2023 for Scotland?





Scots have three Bank Holidays to look forward to:

November 30 - St. Andrew's Day

December 25 - Christmas Day

December 26 - Boxing Day

How many Bank Holidays are left in 2023 for Northern Ireland?





Those in Northern Ireland have two more Bank Holidays in 2023:

December 25 - Christmas Day

December 26 - Boxing Day

UK Bank Holidays in 2024

2023 is flying by so if you want to get a head start on next year, here are the Bank Holiday dates you need to add to your calendar:

January 1 - New Year's Day

March 29 - Good Friday

April 1 - Easter Monday

May 6 - Early May Bank Holiday

May 27 - Spring Bank Holiday

August 26 - Summer Bank Holiday

December 25 - Christmas Day

December 26 - Boxing Day

As above, Bank Holidays in Scotland and Northern Ireland will differ with both the Battle of the Boyne - and St Andrew's Day also being observed.

For a full list of Bank Holiday dates through until the end of 2025, or if you want to see past dates visit the Gov.uk website.