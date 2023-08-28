The summer bank holiday is slipping through our fingers but how long do Brits have to wait until the next one?
Every year, hard-working Brits get a handful of days off thanks to Bank Holidays.
England, Wales and Northern Ireland have marked the 'official' end of summer on August 28 - with Scotland's being held earlier this month on August 7.
Typically, you get eight days if you live in England and Wales, nine if you live in Scotland and 10 if you live in Northern Ireland.
UK Bank Holidays in 2023
However, with the King's Coronation this year, we were treated to a bonus day off to celebrate.
Wherever you are based in the UK, here are all the Bank Holidays remaining this year as well as the all-important 2024 dates to add to your diary.
How many Bank Holidays are left in 2023 for England and Wales?
There are still two Bank Holidays left in 2023 for those in England and Wales:
- December 25 - Christmas Day
- December 26 - Boxing Day
How many Bank Holidays are left in 2023 for Scotland?
Scots have three Bank Holidays to look forward to:
- November 30 - St. Andrew's Day
- December 25 - Christmas Day
- December 26 - Boxing Day
How many Bank Holidays are left in 2023 for Northern Ireland?
Those in Northern Ireland have two more Bank Holidays in 2023:
- December 25 - Christmas Day
- December 26 - Boxing Day
UK Bank Holidays in 2024
2023 is flying by so if you want to get a head start on next year, here are the Bank Holiday dates you need to add to your calendar:
- January 1 - New Year's Day
- March 29 - Good Friday
- April 1 - Easter Monday
- May 6 - Early May Bank Holiday
- May 27 - Spring Bank Holiday
- August 26 - Summer Bank Holiday
- December 25 - Christmas Day
- December 26 - Boxing Day
As above, Bank Holidays in Scotland and Northern Ireland will differ with both the Battle of the Boyne - and St Andrew's Day also being observed.
For a full list of Bank Holiday dates through until the end of 2025, or if you want to see past dates visit the Gov.uk website.
