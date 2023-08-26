If you are enjoying a staycation or you're heading out for a well-deserved day off, there is nothing less relaxing than being hit with a hefty fine.

With this in mind, the car leasing comparison site MoneyShake has issued a reminder to drivers hoping to make the most of their days off.

Here's the one check that you need to do to avoid being caught out and what the consequences could be if you don't follow its advice.

Bank Holiday Parking warning issued to UK drivers

It's not uncommon for people to assume that the restrictions on parking don't apply on a Bank Holiday.

However, they often get a nasty shock when they realise that this is not always the case.

MoneyShake has warned drivers that if the signs state that parking restrictions apply Monday to Saturday, they will likely still be in place even if it's a Bank Holiday - unless the signs specifically exclude this.

You should also be aware that this is the same for both single and double yellow lines.

If you are caught, the local council can issue you a Penalty Charge Notice which can cost the motorist anywhere between £50 and £80.

Eben Lovatt from MoneyShake, explained: "Rules may vary from place to place so if you are going anywhere on a bank holiday, check the council’s website before you go.

"It’s safer to treat the bank holiday as a normal day unless signs are telling you the rules are different.”