Three iconic costumes from the York Theatre Royal's much-loved panto will be sold today, at a special sale in the Theatre Royal studio.

Up for grabs in a 'secret auction' to the highest bidder are a toadstool costume once worn by panto sidekick Martin Barrass - and two costumes once worn by the great Dame himself, Berwick Kaler.

One is a 'Wagon Wheel' costume - the other resembles nothing more than a giant Mr Blobby-style fatsuit. Only Berwick could have got away with it...

The 'fatsuit-style' costume once born by Berwick Kaler in the Theatre Royal panto (Image: Stephen Lewis)

Other Berwick-related memorabilia on sale today include a rocking chair he has sat on countless times during the panto - and a giant song-sheet he once used to encourage members of the audience to sing along in a raucous rendition of 'Me babbies, me bairns'.

Berwick Kaler's rocking chair (Image: Stephen Lewis)

The 'Babby Bairns' songsheet which is also up for sale (Image: Stephen Lewis)

The items are among a treasure-trove of costumes, props and theatre furniture on sale in the studio from 10am to 6pm today.

Theatre-goers who enjoyed the recent community production of Sovereign – or, indeed, any members of the 120-strong community cast or behind-the scenes supporters who were involved – might also be interested in buying some of the props and costumes from the production.

The play told the story of a visit to York by King Henry VII in 1541. Performed in the grounds of King’s Manor, where Henry actually stayed during his visit, the play made great use of large puppets – including of a horse.

The puppet horse from Sovereign, which is among items on sale at York Theatre Royal today (Image: York Theatre Royal)

These will be among the items on sale today – along with some of the magnificent Tudor costumes worn by cast members.

Theatre Royal staff say the sale is a ‘one-off opportunity’ to acquire some unique theatrical memorabilia.

Most of the costumes are on sale on a first-come first-served basis - and with a huge rush of interest this morning, the theatre's head of production Denzel Hebditch said you'd be advised to come earlier rather than later if you weren't going to be disappointed.

Theatre Royal costumes on sale today (Image: Stephen Lewis)

There's not quite such a rush with Berwick and Martin's old panto costumes, though.

They're being sold via a secret auction.

Bidders are being invited to put their best offer in a secret box - and the costumes will go at the end of the day to the highest bidder.

You will still need to get your bids in before 6pm, howevever, to stand a chance of getting one of theseunique items.

Oh yes you will...