Among the costumes up for grabs in the Theare Royal’s studio is a ‘wagon wheel’ outfit Berwick once wore on stage at the theatre.

Or, if Berwick’s sidekick Martin Barrass is more your thing, you could also lay your hands on a toadstool costume he once wore.

The items are among a treasure-trove of costumes, props and theatre furniture on sale in the studio from 10am to 6pm today.

Theatre Royal Costumes on sale today (Image: York Theatre Royal)

Theatre-goers who enjoyed the recent community production of Sovereign – or, indeed, any members of the 120-strong community cast or behind-the scenes supporters who were involved – might also be interested in buying some of the props and costumes from the production.

The play told the story of a visit to York by King Henry VII in 1541. Performed in the grounds of King’s Manor, where Henry actually stayed during his visit, the play made great use of large puppets – including of a horse.

The puppet horse from Sovereign, which is among items on sale at York Theatre Royal today (Image: York Theatre Royal)

These will be among the items on sale today – along with some of the magnificent Tudor costumes worn by cast members.

Theatre Royal staff say the sale is a ‘one-off opportunity’ to acquire some unique theatrical memorabilia.