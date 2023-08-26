More than 40 balloons from across Europe will be tethered in the grounds of the magnificent stately home throughout the bank holiday weekend.

They took part in stunning ‘mass balloon’ launches yesterday evening and again this morning to celebrate the start of the festival.

And weather permitting, there will be further mass balloon launches each evening between now and Monday, said organiser John Lowery.

Balloons at Castle Howard (Image: Milner Creative)

Each evening will also see a ‘night glow’ - where the balloons set off flares in time to music.

Last night’s opening ‘night glow’ in front of the historic house featured an iconic ‘ship’ balloon which has travelled from Holland to be part of the event, Mr Lowery said.

The 'night glow' at the Yorkshire Balloon Fiesta (Image: Milner Creative)

This year’s balloons include some other unusual shapes, too – among them a balloon that look like a frog, one that looked like a bear, and even a balloon resembling a chicken in an egg.

Alongside the balloons, each day will see a packed programme of music and activities.

Visitors last night enjoyed performances from local talent Hyde Family Jam and Beth McCarthy, as well as Toploader, Blue and headliner Ella Henderson. Members of York Stage also performed hits from Beautiful: the Musical, based on the life and music of Carole King.

Toploader on stage at the Yorkshire Balloon Fiesta (Image: Milner Creative)

There was also interactive entertainment for children, including Cosmic Kids Yoga, a ‘Raver Tots’ Big Top, roller rink, and craft tents.

Today’s music line-up includes YolanDa’s Band Jam, The South, Ryan Swain and, at 9pm, Sister Sledge.

With more than 20,000 tickets sold for the weekend so far, Mr Lowery admitted ticket sales were only about 50 per cent of last year’s event at the York Knavesmire.

But he said last year’s even included a lot of walk-ups on the day.

People were getting a lot more for their money this year, with so much else going in, he said.

“But people are still getting used to the event being at a different site.”

Tickets are still available online at www.yorkshireballoonfiesta.co.uk priced £35 for adults, £30 teens, £20 children from 4-12. Parking is available on site and included in all ticket admissions.