A fire engine from Acomb was first to arrive on the scene, at Moor Monkton, just before 5pm yesterday.

An area of the field covering almost 1,000 feet by 650 feet was on fire.

The Acomb fire team called for help from two further fire crews from York and Huntington. Firefighters wearing breathing masks were then able to use hoses and beaters to put out the flames. A farmer helped at the scene.