At 4.31pm they damped down a wheelie bin at Peaseholme Green that had deliberately been set on fire.

At 7.04pm they were called out again, this time to a pile of rubbish in an alleyway at Lower Ebor Street. Again, they believe the fire was started deliberately, though it was out by the time fire crews got there.

Then, at 10.21, they were called out to deal with a moped which had been deliberately set on fire in a park in Tang Hall.

Firefighters used hoses to put out the flames, but the moped was completely destroyed.