The collision happened at about 12.30pm yesterday (Friday 25 August) on Snaith Bridge on the A1041.

A man in his 20s riding a white Husqvarna 125 motorcycle was in collision with a lorry.

The motorcyclist was travelling from Carlton towards Snaith and the lorry was travelling in the opposite direction. The motorcyclist died at the scene.

The road was closed to allow emergency services to attend the collision and for investigators to examine the scene and recover the vehicles. It reopened at about 10pm last night.

Police are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and who witnessed the collision or saw either vehicle before the crash.

"If you have not already spoken to officers, please get in touch if you can help with information including dashcam footage or doorbell CCTV footage of either vehicle or the collision itself," a spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said.

Anyone with information is asked to email chris.storey@northyorkshire.police.uk or call 101 and pass on information for incident number 12230160340.