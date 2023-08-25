Every time the train slowed down and stopped at a station I heaved a sigh of relief.

Since then I have travelled on that line many times without giving a thought to its driverless state. When they were young my daughters loved to sit in the cab and pretend to be driving.

So, having conquered my fear of a small driverless train, would I be confident sitting the back of a driverless taxi?

I don’t think so. I would find it hard to put my trust in a driverless car. There is so much more to consider: you’re in the vehicle on your own for a start and other traffic can impede your progress in many different ways. How would the vehicle know to follow The Highway Code with its hundreds of signs and road markings? Do these vehicles know to avoid potholes? I would guess not. Earlier this month, in San Francisco, a driverless car got stuck after driving onto wet cement.

Driverless cars are taking off across the Atlantic. Around 700 so-called robotaxis currently operate in Phoenix, Arizona, San Francisco, California and Austin, Texas. Los Angeles is soon to get its own fleet.

Here in the UK, the government has launched an ambitious plan that could see self-driving vehicles on our roads by 2025.

I can see some advantages: it would be nice to have your vehicle come and pick you up at the pub; it would mean fewer drivers causing death and injury on the roads through drinking, taking drugs or scrolling through social media.

It would be handy to despatch a car to the railway station to pick up my daughter when her train arrives at midnight, and at least there would be no driver to capture on camera if your vehicle drives down a bus lane. I once received a penalty notice for this offence in Oxford. It arrived complete with a colour photograph of me behind the wheel. I wouldn’t care but it wasn’t even my best side.

Maybe it will be necessary to have special lanes for driverless cars. I just can’t envisage them seamlessly joining the stock car-like scrum of our roads. Would they know when to employ the horn - are they even capable of it?

Computers are nowhere near infallible. They often crash. What if this happened while you were at the wheel? It doesn't bear thinking about.

Earlier this month ten driverless cars stopped working near a music festival in San Francisco's North Beach causing a huge traffic jam. The problem was blamed on 'wireless connectivity issues’ believed to be caused by a nearby music festival that may have overloaded telecommunications networks.

I wouldn’t fancy coming to a halt when the signal packs up in a tunnel or underpass late at night. Do you call the AA or a software engineer?

Humans are nowhere near perfect but they are more reliable than computers. Car crashes are mostly caused by human error, but even so I’d rather put my trust in a human than a computer.

Planes have flown on autopilot for many years, but there’s always a real pilot on hand to monitor the flight and take control if necessary.

Once they arrive over here, driverless cars will be a strange, very spooky sight on our streets.

To me, they’re as crazy a concept as smart motorways, which proved a disaster.

I think most sensible people will give them a wide berth.