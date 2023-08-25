Police says the incident happened on the road known as Blakey Ridge, between Hutton-le-Hole and Castleton, on the North York Moors.

Officers say it involved a grey BMW, a grey Audi, and a grey Honda Civic all travelling in the same direction towards Hutton-le-Hole.

North Yorkshire Police tonight revealed that a 34-year-old man from Middlesbrough, the driver of the Honda, died at the scene.

Investigators say the collision occurred at around 8.20pm on Sunday, August 20, around one-and-a-half miles south of the Lion Inn near the turn-offs to Farndale and Rosedale.

The force is now appealing for information.

A police spokesperson said: "Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage of both the collision and the manner of driving of the three vehicles in the moments leading up to the collision."

The drivers of the BMW and Audi, two men from Middlesbrough, were arrested in connection with the incident, police said.

They have been released under investigation while inquiries continue, the force added.

The road was closed to allow emergency services to attend the collision and to allow investigators to examine the scene and recover the vehicles. It reopened at around 8am on Monday, August 21.

Anyone who can help the investigation is asked to email Richard.Grey@northyorkshire.police.uk

You can also pass information by calling 101, selecting option two and asking for the Major Collision Investigation Team.

Please quote reference 12230157076 when passing on information.