Officers say they received a number of reports from worried members of the public after the 2003 registered car was seen in Knaresborough.

Now they want witnesses, or anyone with footage of the vehicle, to come forward.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said the reports came in at around 7.45pm on August 17.

They added: "We have carried to extensive inquiries to identify the driver at the time and are appealing to anyone who saw the Volvo or has captured its movements on dashcam or doorbell footage to get in touch."

Anyone who can assist the investigation is asked to email Matthew.Murphy@northyorkshire.police.uk

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference 12230154994 when passing on information.