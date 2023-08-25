The listing follows the party gaining planning approval from City of York planning officers to convert the offices with upstairs flat into a four bedroomed-family home.

The July approval follows submission of the application to the council concerning 59 Holgate Road in May.

The planning application noted the venue in the Central York Conservation area was built in the latter half of the 19th century and at one time, was believed to have been used as a cobblers shop.

READ MORE:

The listing on Zoopla said: “A former office building with planning permission to become a residential house. This mid terrace building in need of renovation and conversion, offers the potential purchaser the opportunity to create a four bedroom home.”

Now, opposition Liberal Democrats are accusing York’s new ruling party of hypocrisy over the sale.

A statement sent out by the party says current Lib Dem Leader Nigel Ayre has asked local Labour leaders to respond to such accusations.

The opposition party recalls a council meeting on March 17 last year, when they were running the council.

Then, Labour housing spokesperson Cllr Michael Pavlovic said it was “obscene” that open-market properties on the Burnholme site could sell for more than £440,000, while the average price of a house at Duncombe Barracks is likely to be £517,000.

Cllr Pavlovic continued: “At the same time we are telling homeless families that they must stay in bed and breakfast accommodation because we have no housing available.

“Given York’s average wage, it is obvious that these homes are at least in good part, catering to people outside York.

READ MORE:

“Whilst we have 1,700 people on the housing waiting list and hundreds in priority need, you say to them and to thousands of other York residents that it’s acceptable to sell the new homes we’ve just built for well in excess of half-a-million pound.”

The Liberal Democrats say Labour bosses have been asked to clarify how this sale will support their pre-election commitment to increase the supply of affordable homes in the city.

Cllr Ayre said: “Residents will be watching the sale of Labour’s offices with a keen eye. The profit on market sales on Burnholme is being reinvested by the council to provide affordable homes.

“So it will interesting to learn what Labour plans to do with the proceeds of the sale of their Holgate Road HQ. Will they engage with a social landlord that will develop the property into truly affordable housing within a short walking distance of the city centre? The answer to that question will confirm whether this is another example of Labour’s actions not matching up to their public commitments.”

A York Labour Party spokesman told the Press: “Neither the Group nor the MP’s office have anything to say on this.”