Selco Builders Warehouse’s York branch, based in Osbaldwick Link Road, made the donation to IDAS (Independent Domestic Abuse Service) as part of its commitment to supporting their local communities.

IDAS, an award-winning charity that supports thousands of adults and hundreds of children and young people in South and North Yorkshire every year, urgently needed to refresh its York offices from where staff support individuals in need.

Vicky Anderson, York and Selby local area manager at IDAS, said: “Our York offices are looking a little run down so we really want to brighten it up to make it look more inviting for those individuals who come to our offices when they need our support.

“As a local charity that uses its funds to help vulnerable people wanting to escape domestic or sexual abuse, we have no budget for decorating and are so grateful for Selco for its generous donation. A new lick of paint will make all the difference to how the office looks and feels.”

Selco York branch manager Aaron Matthews said the team were "more than happy" to support the charity with the donation.