The level crossing in Towthorpe Road, Haxby, will be closed at 11.10pm on Sunday, September 3 and reopen at about 5am the following day.

Workmen will be carrying out work on the tracks of the York to Scarborough line.

Alternative routes for diverted vehicles will be signed during the works periods and signs will be in place via Towthorpe Road, Strensall Road, A1237, Haxby Road, York Road and Station Road.