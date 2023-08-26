York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust is appealing to the public to nominate a staff member or team from their local hospital or community service, who they feel deserves special recognition at its annual staff award ceremony.

Patients and families are invited to submit their suggestions for individuals or teams for the ‘Patient’s Choice’ award. Nominations for the Trust’s Celebration of Achievement Awards are open until mid-night on Thursday, September 14.

Simon Morritt, chief executive of the trust, said: “Every day in the NHS, dedicated teams and individuals go to extraordinary lengths to provide exceptional care and fantastic services.

"Our Celebration of Achievement Awards have become a valuable and highly regarded way of honouring colleagues who have excelled in their achievements and service for the trust."

Last year’s winner was Jacob Harlow, a then student nurse in the emergency department at York Hospital. Jacob was nominated twice by patients for his exceptional care.

Nominations can be made online at the York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust website.

The top three shortlisted nominations and nominators will be invited to attend a ceremony on Thursday November 9 at Scarborough Spa.