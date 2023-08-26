It shouldn't be too hard as the pub doesn't look that different today.

It is The Cross Keys, on the busy corner of St Helen's Road and Tadcaster Road in Dringhouses.

Situated opposite York Racecourse, it is a Grade-II listed building, said to date from the late 18th century and known as The Cross Keys in 1852.

It is one of two historic pubs in the area, the The Fox and Roman (dated on an 1852 map as The Fox), is a few doors further down as you head out of town.

Today, following a £200,000 face lift , The Cross Keys offers a varied menu to customers as well as Sky Sports and BT Sports on its multi-screens inside.

The Cross Keys from The Press photo archive (Image: NQ)

The Cross Keys in Dringhouses today (Image: Google Maps)There appears to have been an inn on the site of The Cross Keys since the 14th century.

Dringhouses itself has an interesting history. Formerly a village in its own right, it is now a suburb of York, just two miles from the city centre.

The name is recorded in 1109 as Drengeshirses, meaning "the houses of the drengs", a "dreng" being a man who held land by a particular kind of free tenure.

Between 1920 and 1946, the house next to The Cross Keys car park in St Helen's Road was the club house for the 15-hole golf course on nearby Hob Moor. As the York Golf Club, it later moved to Strensall, however the railway workers who used to play at Hob Moor moved to Pike Hills Golf Club.

Dringhouses village was incorporated into the city in 1937.

The current Marriott Hotel (once the The Chase Hotel) stands at the boundary of the village with the city and was once a terminus for trams.

Another building of interest in the area is Goddards House and Garden, a former home of the Terry family, the city's well-known chocolate makers. This Grade-I listed building was built in 1927 and is now open to visitors and is a regional office of the National Trust.