On September 14, the team from Aviva's York office will be joined by workers from other bases in a city-wide cycle trek.

Setting off from Aviva offices in Wellington Row, with three routes on offer to enable cyclists of all abilities to take part, this challenge is aiming to raise £10,000 for York children’s charity The Island.

The Island’s CEO, Nigel Poulton, said: “We are so grateful to Aviva colleagues for organising this fantastic event. We don’t always see the suffering of the children who are right on our doorstep as it takes place behind closed doors, but we know how hard it is for many families at the moment.

"This initiative has come at a critical time and we are so excited to see the cyclists set off on the September 14."

With a serious increase in mental health problems for local young people, the work of The Island is something that many Aviva colleagues feel very strongly about and wish to support.

Sally Dillon, Aviva York site lead, said: “I’m delighted we are running a cycling challenge to support the Island. It’s an amazing charity."