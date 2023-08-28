Water Lane in Clifton will close between its junctions with the A19 Clifton and Burdyke Avenue for resurfacing works from 8am on Tuesday, (August 29) until 5pm on Friday, September 15.

City of York Council says an alternative route for diverted vehicles will be signed during the works period.

As The Press reported back in June there have been several problems with flooding on the same stretch of road.

On June 29 North Yorkshire Police were forced to close off a stretch of Water Lane near the Clifton junction because of a burst water main.

Police said the road was closed due to a sink hole and a length of the road was entirely covered with water at 8.30pm. Shortly after 10.30pm the water was clear from the road but it remained closed with a police vehicle blocking the entrance.

City of York Council said at the time Yorkshire Water had the situation under control and would be working through the evening to make repairs.

Water engineers could be seen working to fix the burst, which was near the junction with Kingsway North.

But locals at the scene at 8.30pm said there seemed to be more than one burst.

They said water was still rising slowly, despite the efforts of engineers to repair the burst.

The following day Clifton Green Primary School, in Water Lane, took the decision to close because of the burst.

Speaking on Facebook, a school spokesperson said: “We regret to inform you that our school is closed today due to a burst water pipe.”

At the time of the incident residents nearby reported a drop in water pressure.

Burst pipes have been reported previously on the street, including in January 2022.

In December 2022 City of York councillors Darryl Smalley and Andrew Hollyer said leaks in Water Lane made the road impassible.

At the time they called on Yorkshire Water to either fix leaks more quickly or repay bills to customers in York.