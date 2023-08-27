St Luke’s has held an activity week for over 20 years and welcomes children between the ages of four and 11 for free fun activities.

This year, 'Joust A Minute' sees the church transformed into a palace complete with a heroic new King, a bumbling jester, knights, ladies and a pantomime donkey.

York Central MP, Rachael Maskell, who joined in with the activities, said: “Its great seeing the young people enjoying themselves. I loved the artwork they have done and hearing about the fun they were having. The play has a real pantomime feel to it and the children boo and cheer along with the characters."

The children enjoy painting, sticking and other messy craft activities, singing and dancing, quizzes, stories and a short fun drama. On Friday they all join up for a celebratory lunchtime banquet in the church.