THERE'S been a crash on a main road in an East Yorkshire village.
The A1041 High Street in Snaith is currently closed both ways after a crash from Gowdall Lane to Low Street.
Read next:
- Funeral date set for York newspaper stalwart
- 'The vision is a city where public transport use is increasing'
- 'She's the busiest girl in school' - York girl gets 14 straight 9s in GCSE
The precise nature of the accident is not yet know, but drivers are being asked to avoid the area if at all possible.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article