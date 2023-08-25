This August Bank Holiday sees the return of the first beer festival to a York community venue for the first time since 2018.

A popular village pub near York is also hosting a beer festival, with live music and food.

Starting today (Friday), Crescent at the Crescent Community Venue in The Crescent, York, will run from 5pm this evening until Sunday.

This year’s beer comes from breweries in the North East and cider from Orchards of Husthwaite.

There will be 10 cask lines, 7 keg lines, local cider, and a gin & prosecco bar spread across both bars.

For entertainment, DJs who have performed at events at the former working men’s club, will also there.

There will also be video games competitions, plus an open entry Bar Billiards competition on Sunday, with prizes for the winners!

The Red Lion at Poppleton also stages its bank holiday beer and music festival on Sunday.

It features beers from Wensleydale Brewery, Timothy Taylor's Brewery, Pennine Brewery Co, Theakston Brewery, Rudgate Brewery and Ossett Brewery.

There is also lagers, ciders, Pimms, prosecco, spirits and wine, a BBQ and hog roast.

Performers include Los Capitanes, Yorky Pud Street Band, The Locals - yorkshire band, plus The Perfect Shambles.