North Yorkshire boasts some of the most stunning scenery and picturesque towns and villages in the entire country and it appears that we're not the only ones who think so.

Ahead of the August Bank Holiday, StressFreeCarRental has rounded up seven of the quaintest spots to visit in the country - and Grassington, North Yorkshire made the list.

While these villages are packed with charm, serenity and chocolate box thatched houses, many of these small villages are also hubs of bustling communities and independent small businesses, the experts say.

Here's why Grassington made the list and the other scenic spots that you can visit on your next road trip.

If you’re looking for rolling green hills or coastal views, the list of the prettiest villages might help you plan your next trip away.

Why is Grassington one of the UK's prettiest villages?





When making their choice to add Grassington to the list, StressFreeCarRental noted that the village is surrounded by "pretty limestone buildings" and features "plenty of walking trails to get out and stretch [your] legs".

Grassington is also home to "country pubs, independent shops and small cafes "that surround "the cobbled streets of the village square," the experts added.

Other picture-perfect spots that made the ranking include Inkberrow, Worcestershire due to its chocolate box houses and miles of beautiful walks through the picturesque surroundings.

Also making the list, Solva in Pembrokeshire is a coastal village with sweeping views of the Welsh landscapes and Crovie in Aberdeenshire, Scotland features cottages along the sea edge.

You can find out more about the most scenic villages in the UK via the StressFreeCarRental website.

John Charnock, CEO of StressFreeCarRental said: “The UK has some of the prettiest and quaint villages in the world, and motorists should seriously consider making a pit stop through some of these gorgeous destinations as they head out this bank holiday.

“Over 14 million drivers are expected to hit the roads, so making a detour to stretch your legs and get some fresh air after being stuck in traffic for hours is a good idea. “Rather than stopping over in a service station, make the most out of your road trip and have a stroll around some of the most beautiful villages the UK has to offer.”

7 prettiest villages in the UK

Here are 7 of the prettiest villages in the UK, according to StressFreeCarRental.

Inkberrow, Worcestershire East Budleigh, Devon Grassington, North Yorkshire Crovie, Scotland Solva, Wales Broad Campden, Gloucestershire Hawkshead, Cumbria

