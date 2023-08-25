The first Boroughbridge duck race took place in 2019 but, due to covid, organisers say the event has not been able to return until this year.

Now, crowds are expected to return to what promises to be the town’s aquatic event of the holiday weekend.

The popular event is organised by Boroughbridge Lions to raise money for local causes.

The charity posted on facebook: “Your bathtime duck pal is supporting our local community, you can too for only 2 Yorkshire pounds.

“Witness the mild peril as 700+ bathtub trained ducks race the River Ure from Weir to Bridge.”

All ducks can be sponsored by buying tickets from the lions’ race organisers The Grantham Arms, The Tap on the Tutt, The Fox & Hounds or from a Lion member.

All tickets are £2. The prizes for top 10 ducks range from £200 to £10.

The race starts at 11am and the winners’ presentation will take place at the Tap on the Tutt at 12:30pm.

The facebook post added: "Don’t miss out on the only live rubber duck based fun in Boroughbridge this August."