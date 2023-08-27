During the past century, the East Coast Main Line has contributed to many significant firsts within people’s lives. Now, a new exhibition to mark London North Eastern Railway’s (LNER) landmark anniversary is celebrating some of the most pioneering feats and special moments it has made possible.

Available online and as part of a podcast series as well as an exhibition, ‘100 Years of Firsts’ shines a light on a century of moving and heart-warming tales from passengers, relatives, LNER colleagues and historians - including a series of stories from York.

Frank Paterson started his rail career on the East Coast Mainline right after leaving school in 1946 (Image: LNER)

Claire Ansley, people and customer experience director at LNER, said: "Since 1923, LNER and firsts have gone hand in hand. Whether it's breaking speed records, introducing cinema carriages or hiring the UK’s first black train driver, our pioneering spirit continues to push us forward along with millions of customers every year.

"Each story in this exhibition marks a moment. From touching personal accounts to lesser-known milestones of historical significance born out of a rich history of pioneering progress, the number of firsts which have been marked on the East Coast Main Line is incredible."

Normandy veteran Ken Cooke chatting to members of the armed forced at York Railway Station before the unveiling of a memorial bench (Image: Newsquest)

One story from York is that of veteran Ken Cooke, who travelled down to London from York with LNER in early 2023 to pay homage to his comrades.

A Green Howards Private, Ken took part in the Normandy landings on Gold Beach on D-Day in 1944 and honoured the memory of the fallen by laying a wreath on the Great Northern Railway and LNER War Memorial at London King's Cross.

Another is of a goose that made her nest and laid her eggs on the York Station platform captured the public's heart. Amid the quieter times of the pandemic, she turned a flower box by the station's entrance into a cosy nursery.

LNER responded by setting up a camera feed titled ‘Goosecam’ to share the goose's progress with eager fans on social media.

The goose pictured in York train station (Image: @BTPNorthYorks)

In Christmas 2020, LNER made a very special delivery to a little girl in Leuchars on the East Coast of Scotland. An urgent and slightly hopeful request came in through social media, a man had bought a present for his niece up in Scotland but was having difficulties getting it to her in time for Christmas Day. Although this wasn't just any bear – it was a giant teddy bear.

LNER immediately came to the rescue as Cameron Stanwick, a social media specialist at the railway provider, volunteered to meet the man and his special bear at York Station, while behind-the-scenes the team had arranged to transport it all the way up north.