North Yorkshire Police officers said they would like to speak to the man in the CCTV image following the theft of goods from Tesco in Gillygate in York on July 25.

Anyone who can help identify the man is asked to email stephen.mangham@northyorkshire.police.uk. You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two and ask for PC 1604 Stephen Mangham,

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230138386 when passing on any information.