The award celebrates businesses that have consistently received great traveller reviews on Tripadvisor over the last 12 months, placing these winners among the 10% of all listings on Tripadvisor globally.

Chocolate Story general manager Stuart Wood said: “We are delighted to have achieved this accolade from Tripadvisor for our attraction.

"Our team constantly work to expand our visitor experience by creating a variety of engaging activities that enhance our attraction from Truffle Rolling Tours to VIP Chocolate masterclasses. Our hard work to deliver engaging experiences has been rewarded through consistent excellent reviews and customer feedback.”

John Boris, Chief Growth Officer at Tripadvisor said: “Earning a Travellers’ Choice Award demonstrates that you have provided great experiences to those who matter most: your guests. With changing expectations, continued labour shortages, and rising costs, this is no easy feat, and I am continually impressed with the hospitality industry’s resilience and ability to adapt. Cheers to another successful year!”

York's Chocolate Story is a chocolate museum in Kings Square aimed at all the family. If offers interactive tours, masterclasses, delightful walking tours, truffle rolling classes, and the finest Belgian chocolate.