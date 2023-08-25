North Yorkshire Police officers said the incident happened in St Pauls Square in the city between June 22 and July 23 when cycles were stolen from a property.

Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the people in the images as they believe they will have information that will help the investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to email call North Yorkshire Police on 101

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote reference number 12230140239 when passing on information.