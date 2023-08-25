This morning (August 25) First Bus and City of York Council 'switched on' a new fleet of zero emission buses for York in a £23 million transformation that before the end of the year will see its York depot become the first outside London to be fully electric.

The buses herald a new York Electric branding with the first vehicles to be rolled out on city routes from Sunday (August 27).

The multi-million pound scheme is a major step in meeting targets to reduce carbon emissions in York and will mean more than half the total bus fleet in the city is zero emission.

First Bus North & West Yorkshire managing director, Andrew Cullen was joined by Cllr Claire Douglas, Leader of City of York Council switching on the all-electric fleet with a giant power lever in front of Clifford’s Tower.

Also at the event was York’s Liberal Democrat councillor Paula Widdowson who said the new buses have been made possible thanks to the success of the council’s previous Lib Dem and Green administration in securing £10.2 million in funding from the Department of Transport’s Zero-Emission Bus Regional Areas (ZEBRA) programme, with investment also being made by First.

Cllr Paula Widdowson, who is now York Lib Dem spokesperson for environment and climate change said: “Securing this investment, along with the backing from First, has enabled us to take huge steps in the right direction in supporting the switch to sustainable methods of travel. This will help us to achieve York’s net zero ambitions.

“The switch to electric-powered buses is part of a bigger picture of climate action that is set out in the York Climate Change Strategy, implemented by the Lib Dem and Green administration. The vision is to create a city where use of public transport is increasing, with passengers travelling on a bus fleet that is entirely electric.”

The move to electric buses builds on York creating the UK’s first voluntary Clean Air Zone for buses, which has been fully operational since January 2021.

Cllr Widdowson said: “It is thanks to Lib Dem initiatives such as the Clean Air Zone and the zero emission bus investment that York has become a cleaner, healthier, and less polluted city. There is more work to do, and we hope that the new council administration will continue the good work that we started.”