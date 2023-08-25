After nine years, Tracey Cook will call time on Commuter Barbers on George Hudson Street on Friday August 31.

The business first opened in October 2014 at 29 George Hudson Street, then later moving to 27 George Hudson Street, close to York train station.

The popular venue has received much praise online, earning 4.8 stars on Google.

Julie Clough said: “Fantastic cut, lovely hairdresser, good value. This place caters to all genders and was a great experience. Very skilled hairdresser. Totally recommended.”

Commuter Barbers got its name from the busy commuting district it was in.

Tracey said: “I noticed there was this huge gap in the market around this area for a men’s barbers. With large offices like the City of York Council West Offices, Amey and Aviva nearby. People quickly started to come as it was convenient for them to pop in on their lunch or after work before travelling home.”

However, despite making it through the pandemic, Commuter Barbers had one more hurdle to face. Whilst they had in the past enjoyed clients from all over Yorkshire and the UK who commuted into York, a change in work patterns into more remote working started to have an impact.

Tracey said: “After COVID, I thought we’d slowly begin to pick up and we did at first, but people aren’t going into the office every day like they did before. Lots of offices around us, where our clients worked, have started offering remote or hybrid working, meaning our clients are coming into York less often.”

A sign of these changes to commuter behaviour was made clear just last year, when it was reported that City of York Council had reduced the number of desks for their 2,000 staff by two thirds to 422 ‘workstations’.

Tracey is sad to be leaving the shop after nine years but she is not hanging up her scissors yet.

She will be cutting hair every Wednesday at Harry Nicholas Hairdressing on Colliergate from September 6. She is also working from Goulds Barbers at Tesco Extra.

Tracey added: “More than anything, I just want to say thank you to everyone who visited me over the past nine years. I’ve had more support than I ever imagined, and I hope to see many of you again in the future.”

For Harry Nicholas Hairdressing, book in advance by ringing 01904 610 000.

