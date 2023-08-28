The Leveson Centre, York Against Cancer's (YAC) brand-new support centre for those affected by cancer, has received a heartwarming surprise from Vangarde Shopping Park of children’s toys and books for the Family Room.

The charity said this generous donation is set to make a huge difference in helping them create a welcoming and cheerful space for families affected by cancer to unwind and spend precious moments together.

The Leveson Centre offers a range of services to those impacted by cancer, from group meetings to comforting coffee mornings and complementary therapies. And now, thanks to Vangarde Shopping Park's thoughtfulness, the Family Room is stocked with an assortment of games and books to keep the whole family entertained.

Deborah O'Donnell, the centre manager at Vangarde Shopping Park, expressed her delight in being able to lend a helping hand to such an exceptional local charity.

She said: "With the Leveson Centre situated at The York Community Stadium, right next to Vangarde, it's truly an amazing addition to the area, providing invaluable support to local people affected by cancer. We are so pleased to have been able to help in a small way towards their wonderful work."

The donations will be placed in the Family Room at The Leveson Centre in York (Image: Supplied)

The Leveson Centre is named after one of the charity’s co-founders, Professor Steve Leveson, a retired consultant surgeon renowned for his compassion and dedication. The support centre is entirely donor-funded, established and run by York Against Cancer. With unwavering support from the community and generous donations, the local charity has worked hard to build a space that will positively impact the region's cancer support services for years to come.

If you, your friends, or your business want to be part of this initiative, contributing items or funds to support the ongoing operation of The Leveson Centre or any other services provided by York Against Cancer, then please don't hesitate to reach out to their team through the contact page on the website.

York Against Cancer is an independent, local charity covering North and East Yorkshire. Over the last three decades they have raised more than £20 million to make a difference to the lives of local people affected by cancer.

The charity provides practical help and support for patients and their families living with cancer through a number of services. They also fund vital research and education to help towards preventing and curing cancer in the future.

Further details on the work that York Against Cancer do can be found on the charity website.