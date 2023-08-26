Grimston Manor, the six bedroom central area of an historic mansion house near Tadcaster that was rebuilt in the 19th century as an "Italianate palace”, has come onto the market with a guide price of £1,750,000.

The second Baron Howden commissioned Decimus Burton to rebuild Grimston Park mansion in 1839 and it remains a stunning example of the work of one of England’s foremost architects, who also created the enclosure of the forecourt of Buckingham Palace.

Tim Waring, Prime Residential at GSC Grays, who are handling the sale, said: “This beautifully maintained home is now on the market for the first time in over four decades, presenting a truly unique and exceptional buying opportunity. Nestled within picturesque parkland the property retains many original features including a grand staircase while the library is now a wonderful 55ft long open plan living space.

"The property's location offers the best of both worlds – a country retreat that's also conveniently located to essential local amenities and transport options.”

Grimston Manor, currently owned by Brian Ferguson who was the architect of the Harrogate Convention Centre, is approached past a pair of picturesque imposing gate lodges with a sweeping gravelled driveway leading to the portico entrance that is exclusive to the Grade II property.

The Manor extends overall to some 5500 sq ft with formal reception rooms on the ground floor including the impressive open plan library space with the sitting area having the original shelving as the backdrop. The ground floor also features a central dining area and discreetly screened kitchen area while a hidden doorway leads to further storage and access to the basement area with utility space and a classic vaulted wine cellar.

The grand staircase is a focal point and leads to a central landing which has a studio/private office plus laundry on the northern side and the master bedroom suite to the south. There are up to five further bedrooms and two bathrooms with one ensuite some with interconnecting doors and so the potential to create further bedroom suites - subject to appropriate consents.

The grounds are a notable feature extending overall to around half an acre bordering open countryside with a mature south facing vista from the full width colonnade accessed from the main living space.

The stunning parkland setting is two miles south of Tadcaster between York and Leeds with good access to the A64 and A1 (M). The East Coast Main Line is available at either York or Leeds offering high speed routes to London and Edinburgh while Leeds Bradford airport, around 20 miles away, has a wide range of international and domestic flights.

Grimston Manor is currently on the market with GSC Grays Boroughbridge office with a guide price of £1,750,000. Call 01423 590500.

