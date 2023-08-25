The Sky Bet Ebor Community Sweepstake initiative matches all the shortlisted good causes with a runner from this year’s Sky Bet Ebor, which was announced as part of a live TV draw on Thursday (August 24), before the official race on Saturday (August 26).

Not only will the charity, foundation or community group matched to the horse that wins benefit from a £20,000 donation, but second and third place will also receive £5,000 and £2,000 respectively. All remaining shortlisted causes will receive a £1,000 donation to put towards a specific project or initiative.

With more than 100 entries from across all corners of the Yorkshire region, the shortlist represent a diverse range of causes.

James Brennan, head of marketing and sponsorship at York Racecourse, said: “Whilst it’s never easy to choose between so many worthwhile entries, we’re pleased that our shortlist all offer something different and reflect various causes.

"The Sky Bet Ebor Festival remains one of the highlights in our racing calendar, and we’re looking forward to hosting the shortlisted charities and highlighting the incredible work they do throughout the weekend.”

The charities shortlisted for the prize included Age UK Hull & East Yorkshire, Antibiotic Research UK, Barnsley Hospice, Calderdale SmartMove, Friends of Kirkham Henry Performing Arts CIC, Homeless Street Angels, Kingfisher Café, Library of Things, Looking Back CIC, Menfulness, Open Country, Poppleton Community Trust, Proud ‘N’ Diverse, Sheffield Voices, Streetangels York, Support Dogs, Taking Baby Steps CIC, The Clothing Bank, The Crafty Creatives, The Partially Sighted Society, Working Carers Champions and York, Ryedale & District Multiple Sclerosis Group.

York Racecourse and Sky Bet have revealed the charities shortlisted (Image: Supplied)

Michael Shinners, racing odds manager at Sky Betting & Gaming, said: “It was fantastic to see such a wealth of entries of deserving causes across the county - the shortlisting process is always such a difficult one.

"We wish all of our charities the best of luck when it comes to race day. At the very least, we hope the £1,000 shortlisting donations can go a long way to support the work that they do for their respective communities.”

The Ebor Festival kicked off in York on Wednesday (August 23) this week - and the city's flagship meeting has had plenty in store as the racing world has descended on the racecourse.

This first headline race of this year attracted a field of just four, but among them was arguably one of the best and most popular horses in training in Aidan O’Brien’s Paddington.

The colt has won a string of Group One events that includes the Irish 2,000 Guineas, the St James’s Palace Stakes, the Coral-Eclipse and the Sussex Stakes.