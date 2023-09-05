Travel to Scandinavia is on the rise

Recent trends suggest an upsurge in Brits booking their holidays in Scandinavian countries like Norway, Sweden, and Denmark. Their majestic fjords, untouched wilderness, and the opportunity to view the Northern Lights are proving increasingly appealing to UK travellers.

Several Scandinavian cities have reported a surge in hotel and flight searches from British tourists eager to explore a different European experience. These destinations are perceived as safer, cooler, and less affected by wildfires and other climate-induced challenges.

Copenhagen, renowned for its enticing city beaches and inviting harbour pool, has witnessed one of the most significant surge in hotel searches. Data from the holiday booking behemoth Expedia.com reveals a 34 per cent hike compared to August of the previous year. But Denmark's capital isn’t the only Nordic city gaining traction.

Oslo has experienced a 45 per cent boost. Not surprising, considering that during the summer months, the city is a radiant blend of historic charm and natural beauty. With long sunlit days, visitors can explore its vibrant waterfront, pristine parks, and rich Viking heritage, all while enjoying a pleasant Scandinavian climate.

The allure of Stockholm, made up of an archipelago of 30,000 islands, has also led to a 29 per cent surge in hotel searches this August. These Swedish islands, dotted with picturesque villages and sandy beaches, are becoming hotspots for activities like kayaking, swimming, and hiking.

