On Wednesday (August 23), Hartrigg Oaks opened its doors for a big breakfast. Over 100 residents and staff came together to enjoy a full English breakfast and raise money for the Friends of New Earswick Swimming Pool (FONESP).

The Lord Mayor and Mayoress as well as the Sheriff of York also attended.

Diane Atkinson, general and community care manager at Hartrigg Oaks, said: “I became aware that the FONESP were fundraising for a new boiler. I know how important the swimming pool is to so many residents living within Hartrigg Oaks and New Earswick.

"So, we decided to arrange an event to help raise some money. I have been delighted to see so many residents and staff come together.”

The Big Breakfast was held at the restaurant at Hartrigg Oaks which is retirement village nestled in the garden village of New Earswick.

The money raised from the Big Breakfast and raffle will be donated to the Friends of the New Earswick Swimming Pool (FONESP).

The swimming pool is a community swimming pool in the heart of New Earswick. The money raised will be used to continue the improvement and modernisation of the building and pool facilities.

The event was held at the Hartrigg Oaks retirement community (Image: Supplied)

Andrew Calverley, chair of trustees at Friends of New Earswick Swimming Pool, said: “We are very grateful for all the support that the residents of Hartrigg Oaks have given us.

"The pool has been a popular local resource for over 50 years and with the support we are getting from Hartrigg Oaks and the local community we hope it can continue to be so for years to come."

Hatrigg Oaks is a a continuing care retirement community supporting people over 60 to live full, independent lives, located in the garden village of New Earswick. It is managed and owned by the Joseph Rowntree Housing Trust (JRHT).

The Joseph Rowntree Housing Trust (JRHT) is a registered housing association and care provider in Yorkshire and the North East of England.

The Friends of the New Earswick Swimming Pool is a charity that was set up to run the swimming pool in the area.

After a successful campaign, FONESP took over the running of the Pool in January 2019, and today the pool is used 12 hours a day, seven days a week by a range of swimming clubs, schools, a care home and parent and toddler groups. It is registered with the Local Authority as being an asset of community value.

The vision of our charity is to “develop our pool into a modern, sustainable asset providing benefit to swimmers of any age or ability.”