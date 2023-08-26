Julian Sturdy, Conservative MP for York Outer, has repeatedly pressed the government on the issue, securing funding to help City of York Council to start work on delivering the scheme.

The opposition Conservatives in the run-up to the council elections this year backed the Towthorpe Road site, with former leader Paul Doughty calling it the “only realistic option.”

Mr Sturdy says delivering a new railway station for the north of York is a ‘main priority’ as it will also help residents in Strensall, Towthorpe, Flaxton, Sheriff Hutton and elsewhere.

“In fact, we need it to be accessible and attractive for as wide a catchment area as possible for it to be viable,” he said.

Mr Sturdy is meeting Rail Minister Huw Merriman next month to discuss what is needed to unlock the final funding. This follows a meeting with Network Rail on Friday about the timeline for the planning application, along with the upgrade to the TransPennine line and local concerns about a proposed bridge at Copmanthorpe Crossing.

Mr Sturdy added: “A new railway station is fantastic news for the communities north of York. We must now deliver for them and ensure this project remains on track.”