Roland Pearson, 87, says the council deciding on the isolated ‘narrow’ country road site north of Haxby, also flies face in two years consultation, which he says showed little support for this site.

Mr Pearson, a retired railway engineer, had favoured a location closer to the village centre, possibly even closer to the outer ring road.

READ MORE:

The former British Rail employee of 34 years has also questioned the escalating cost of the project, citing today’s relatively high inflation rates.

Until recently, City of York Council was arguing it would cost £15-16 million to build, a figure it now says has increased to £23 million.

Expecting further cost increases, the Towthorpe Road resident added: “For £30 million, they are going to move the pollution from York to Haxby. It’s still pollution on top of an existing rat run.”

In his campaign, which saw the pensioner amass evidence and submit Freedom of Information requests, he said the proposed unmanned station would be unsafe, especially if elderly users became trapped in doors. It would also be prone to vandalism and be open to the elements, such as ice and snow.