North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called at 5.32pm to the B6164 at Little Ribston near Harrogate.

A spokesman for the service said: "Crews from Harrogate and neighbouring brigade appliance Wetherby responded to a single vehicle road traffic collision involving an electric vehicle.

"Crews released the man from the vehicle who was mechanically trapped. He was then transported to to hospital via road ambulance. Crews then made the vehicle safe."