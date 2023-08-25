A MAJOR road through North Yorkshire is closed due to overrunning roadworks.
The A64 westbound between the A169 for Malton and the B1248 for Musley Bank is currently closed due to planned resurfacing not finishing on time.
The works were due to be removed at 6am.
Diversions are in place.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article