Fresh pictures of the pair have been released by Greater Manchester Police following their conviction for the murder of electrician Liam Smith, 38, who was shot in the face and then covered in acid.

Fulstow, 37, of Andrew Drive, York, who was also found guilty of perverting the course of justice, was jailed for life with a minimum term of 30 years at Manchester’s Minshull Street Crown Court today (Thursday, August 24).

Hillier, 39, of Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, was jailed for at least 33 years.

The trial heard Fulstow had met Mr Smith in York in 2019.

Michael Hillier and Rachel Fulstow. The couple were sentenced at Minshull Street Crown Court, Manchester, for the murder of Liam Smith, who was shot and attacked with acid. Picture: PA

She said they had “non-consensual sex” at a hotel, but she did not describe it as rape.

Hillier told the court that in early 2022 his then-girlfriend Fulstow confided in him she was “graphically raped” by Mr Smith and together they decided to “go down the vigilante route” to “seek justice”.

Sentencing the pair, Judge Maurice Greene said whatever happened on the night appeared to be the underlying motive for the attack.

Michael Hillier and Rachel Fulstow on a motorbike. The couple were sentenced at Minshull Street Crown Court, Manchester, for the murder of Liam Smith, who was shot and attacked with acid. Picture: PA

He said: “It was decided between you, you would exact your own vengeance.

“The two of you decided to act as judge, jury and executioner.”

He described the murder as “brutal and cold-blooded”.

The court had earlier heard that following Mr Smith's death, Fulstow and Hillier had jetted off to Jamaica.