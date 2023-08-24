CREWS were called to help an elderly man stuck in water after rescuing his dog in a town near York.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said crews from Tadcaster, Selby, York, Malton and Richmond responded to reports of an 84-year-old male that was unable to get out of knee high water.
The man was stuck in the water after rescuing his Staffie, Lennie - and he was then unable to get out of the water.
"This incident is ongoing, however the male and his dog Lennie was rescued safely," a spokesperson said.
