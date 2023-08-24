North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said crews from Tadcaster, Selby, York, Malton and Richmond responded to reports of an 84-year-old male that was unable to get out of knee high water.

The man was stuck in the water after rescuing his Staffie, Lennie - and he was then unable to get out of the water.

"This incident is ongoing, however the male and his dog Lennie was rescued safely," a spokesperson said.