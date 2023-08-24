Firefighters were called to Carnaby Household Waste Recycling Site in Moor Lane near Bridlington at around 5.30am yesterday (August 23) - and spent most of the day getting the flames and smoke under control, leaving at around 4pm.

Although the site was closed to the public yesterday and remains closed today, as the clear-up operation continues and the damage is assessed – it will reopen tomorrow (August 25) at 10am.

Residents have been asked to take any urgent tip waste to the nearest household waste recycling sites at Driffield and Hornsea, or to hang on until the Carnaby site reopens tomorrow.

People in the local area may also experience a slight delay to their bin collections over the next few days – as bin waste is initially taken to the Carnaby site - but they are asked to please bear with the council for the time being.

Carl Skelton, acting director of streetscene services at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “I’m delighted we will be able to reopen the Carnaby site to the public tomorrow.

“Staff at the Carnaby site from FCC Environment, which manages our recycling sites, have done an amazing job in dealing with the damage caused and getting the site safe and ready for it to reopen so quickly.

“I’d like to say a big thank you to firefighters for their efforts in saving the building from further damage yesterday.

“I also want to thank the public for bearing with us while we dealt with the fire.

“Our bin collection crews are working extremely hard to make sure all bins in the local area are still being emptied.”

The cause of the fire is still being investigated, but it started in an area where green bin waste collected on rounds was stored.