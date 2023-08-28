York Unleashed Comic-Con will showcase cars, trucks and even a Tardis at the special event held at York Racecourse on Sunday September 3.

This year, organisers are expecting a very special visitor who will certainly transform the event, set to be held on all six floors of The Knavesmire at the venue.

Transformers hero, Optimus Prime, will be making the trip to the popular event. Fans of the Transformers franchise can go along and have their photo taken with the leader of the Autobots and maybe even grab one of the freebies that Hasbro will be giving away on the day.

Optimus Prime and Bumblebee in their vehicle form (Image: Supplied)

A spokesperson said: "You certainly can’t have Optimus Prime without Bumblebee, so you will also find him in the courtyard at York Unleashed in the form of a 2010 Chevrolet Camaro. You may also spot him around the venue out of disguise and in his full-on robot mode.

"This year York Unleashed Comic-Con really does have more for you to see and do. However, whilst you are there you may want head back to the 80s, in which case check out the Back To The Future DeLorean time machine. Or if you prefer to be a ‘Clever Girl’ then check out the Jurassic Park jeeps in the dino area."

A selection of American cop cars will also be showcased from movies such as Fast and Furious and Super Girl, one of which will be the iconic 2016 Dodge Charger.

"You can feel like you are really taking part in an American cop show by placing yourself in the interactive crime scene," the spokesperson added.

Visitors can check out the Back To The Future DeLorean time machine (Image: Supplied)

The Deadpool films contain action, mutants and loads of pop culture references but it also has Dopinder, Deadpool’s taxi driving sidekick who patiently waits whilst Deadpool does his superhero duties. His yellow 1957 Chevy Bel Air NY Taxi will be waiting for visitors to come along and give crisp high fives.

Lindsey Jordan, of Unleashed Events, said: “What a great opportunity to come along and see some of the coolest movie cars of all time. Movie cars can become characters in their own right and it is fantastic for fans of them to come along and see them up close.

Lightning McQueen and Hulkbuster will be in attendance (Image: Supplied)

"Personally, I can’t wait to see Optimus Prime and Bumblebee together. However, it is not all about the cars as there is loads to see and do. You can meet celebrity guests, meet characters such as the Hulk Buster and Spiderman, movie scenes and loads and loads of geeky traders. It is a full day out."

The event will run from 11am until 5pm at York Racecourse on the day.