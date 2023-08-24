Fulstow, 37, of Andrew Drive, York, and her ex-partner Hillier, 39, of Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, were both jailed for life at Manchester’s Minshull Street Crown Court today (Thursday, August 24) after being found guilty of murdering Liam Smith.

Father-of-two Mr Smith, 38, was shot in the face by Hillier and then covered in acid after being lured outside his home in Wigan, Greater Manchester, on November 24 last year.

Fulstow will serve a minimum of 30 years after she was also found guilty of a charge of perverting the course of justice following a trial.

Hillier will serve at least 33 years.

Lead investigator Detective Chief Inspector Gina Brennand, of Greater Manchester Police, speaking outside court, said: “This was a challenging investigation from the start. A meticulously planned and executed murder by Michael Hillier and Rachel Fulstow so as to avoid detection.

Detective Chief Inspector Gina Brennand speaks to the media outside Minshull Street Crown Court, Manchester, following the sentencing of Michael Hillier and Rachel Fulstow for the murder of Liam Smith, who was shot and attacked with acid. Picture: PA

“They spent months planning their attack, including the sourcing of chemicals, the test-firing of weaponry, the obtaining of two sets of cloned vehicle plates and researching routes so as to avoid cameras.

“They were hell-bent on carrying out their attack.

“They thought they would get away with it, they even planned false alibis.

“It took us six months to find the burnt out shell of the (Mitsubishi) Shogun used in this murder. They, on the other hand, went on holiday to Jamaica.”

Michael Hillier and Rachel Fulstow were convicted of murder. Picture: PA

In a statement read by Detective Inspector Lee Shaw outside court, Liam Smith’s family said: “Liam was more than just a family member to us. He was our rock, our Liam.

“He had the biggest and most kind-hearted soul and would literally do anything for anyone.

“We are always asking ourselves, why did this happen to Liam? Why do his two boys now have to live with the knowledge that their loving father was taken away from them in the most barbaric of circumstances.”

They added: “His name has been tainted throughout this trial and that wasn’t him. It is not our Liam. He has been denied the chance to publicly clear his name."

Murder victim Liam Smith (Image: PA)

Det Chief Insp Brennand said Mr Smith’s name had been “besmirched” and “tainted” during the trial.

She said: “Liam was unable to defend himself throughout this process which made it even more heart-breaking for his family.

“Whilst sat in court, neither defendant showed any signs of remorse, nor have they recognised the magnitude of what they’ve done and the impact on Liam’s family and ultimately his two boys.

“I’m relieved that the jury were compelled by the prosecution case, seeing through their lies and deceit and ultimately leading to a very long prison sentence.”