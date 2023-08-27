The social grade is an overall score of households with a 'reference person' aged between 16 and 64 derived from census data. It calculates a grade based on household income, economic activity, qualifications, the type and tenure of the household, and many other socio-economic factors.

There are four social grade classifications, AB, C1, C2 and DE, with AB – higher and intermediate managerial, administrative and professional occupations – the highest and DE – semi-skilled and unskilled manual occupations and the unemployed – the lowest.

The latest Office for National Statistics data shows 43,325 of 150,939 applicable households, or 28.7 per cent, in York were ranked in the highest band – where the household reference person was in a higher or intermediate occupation.

This was well above the average across England and Wales of 23.3 per cent.

The figures also show significant regional inequality. The north east had the lowest proportion of highest-graded households at 18.3 per cent, while London had the most at 28.4 per cent.

Richmond in London was the best-ranked local authority with 49.1 per cent of households in the top grade, while Hull in Yorkshire and the Humber was the worst at 10.1 per cent.