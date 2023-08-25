Robinsons cafe at 7 Bishopthorpe Road wants to build a decking area at the front, creating seating for 14 diners.

The cafe was named in a list by the Sunday Times this summer as one of the best places to eat in the UK.

In a planning application to City of York Council agents for the cafe owners say the decked extension will "ensure the business remains financially sustainable" given the current cost of living crisis which has come on the heels of the pandemic which hit the hospitality industry hard.

David Craig Design Consultancy, which prepared the planning document on behalf of Robinsons Café owners Will Pearce and Bex Toppin, put the case for the extension in its Design and Access statement to the council.

It reads: "Robinsons is a thriving neighbourhood restaurant, creating employment for a team of 14 local people.

"After managing to survive the pandemic, the businesses has been hit by rising costs throughout the board, including ingredients, energy costs and wage expectations.

"The investment and proposals to create an attractive, semi-permanent dedicated seating area, whist creating a visually attractive shopfront, will go some way to address these challenges and ensure the business remains financially sustainable."

It added that during the pandemic, a number of seats were removed to provide a comfortable dining experience for customers. A further 16 internal seating spaces have been created following an extension into the neighbouring property back in 2019.

Robinsons Cafe owners who want to build raised decking area outside their popular cafe in York

One of the aims of expanding was to reduce waiting times for customers to the popular spot - as prospective diners often had to queue on the pavement outside the cafe, along Bishopthorpe Road.

Since opening, the neighbourhood restaurant has earned a glowing reputation for its breakfast, brunch and lunch menus, and is very family-friendly.

The agents added: "It is hoped that the extra capacity created by the external decking will help the businesses respond to the recent rise in running costs, while creating an attractive street presence, and remaining relevant responding to customers desires for outdoor dining where possible."

Under the proposal, a raised timber decking area would be built at the front of their property, creating an outside dining area with planting and access ramp.

The ramp will have a 1:12 gradient, creating "a more accessible venue for wheelchair users and customers using buggies," said the agents.

The agents point out that other businesses in the street already have raised, outdoor seating areas, adding: "Within the locality, a number of other businesses have carried out similar works, therefore it is considered the precedent for this form of development has been set."

To view the planning application, or make a comment, visit: https://planningaccess.york.gov.uk. The planning reference is 23/01482/FUL.

