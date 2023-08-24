Our security services obviously are pre-warning City of York Council and others to their intelligence gathering regarding maybe possible threats by terrorists of known or unknown threats to our country. York?

In our hour of need during the Second World War, Churchill gave his famous "fight them on the beaches", speech.

If this is so, at the very least, our Government should do the same in our new "warmish cold war " theatre of today and tell us the truth of what's going on!?

The truth and nothing but the truth should be told and we must be grown up enough to engage with that.

Head in sands is not an option unless you're an ostrich!

Phil Shepherdson,

Woodthorpe, York

How do we escape with bollards?

IT is obvious from letters to the Press over the past months that few, if any, residents are in favour of these bollards.

We are told we are particularly at risk because of the large number of tourists.

It strikes me that any one can walk through the bollards with a ruck sack containing a bomb, they’d blend in well.

However a city full of panicking tourists will be corralled and their escape slowed down by these same bollards.

Who is going to be there to facilitate escape?

Maryvonne Lumley

Dalguise Grove

Heworth, York

Happy memories of Goodramgate

AS someone who worked in a shop in Goodramgate years ago, I enjoyed Stephen Lewis’s nostalgia piece on this distinctive street (The Press, August 22).

The dominant shop in the area then was Hunter & Smallpage, of beloved memory.

This discreet, gentle emporium of assured quality was a department store housed in a distinctive building with a standout roof.

It was always a pleasure to visit this grand shop with its polite and helpful staff in all departments and a highly civilised cafe with armchairs.

I got the impression that most of the staff were happy to be long-serving and proud to be associated with this respected and trusted York establishment, including one or two wags amongst them that affectionately referred to ‘Grunter and Smallwage’!

Perhaps a Hunter & Smallpage page might grace a future nostalgia spread? Irreplaceable!

Derek Reed,

Middlethorpe Drive,

York