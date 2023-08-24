Gladman Developments is also running public consultation next month for its Eleven Arches scheme in Tadcaster.

A masterplan for the site off Wetherby Road and next to the River Wharfe features up to 450 homes, 40% of which would be affordable. There would also be a riverside public park.

The developer says just 25 homes and 2 affordable homes have been built in Tadcaster since 2011, forcing younger people to leave and stunting the town’s growth.

Gladman says over two-thirds of the site will become a new, riverside public park, made more accessible with new foot paths and cycleways.

Biodiversity will be improved through as green corridors, planting, a new orchard and re-foresting.

The would be a new playground and informal play areas, addressing a recognised lack of such facilities to the west of the River Wharfe.

READ MORE:

Traffic calming measures would be created on the approach into Tadcaster on Wetherby Road, with a new drop-off point for the neighbouring primary school, reducing congestion at pick-up and drop-off times.

New measures would increase the site’s flood resilience.

Cheshire-based Gladman Developments Ltd are bringing forwards the plans, working with landowners the Grimston Park Estate.

Katherine Putnam, Planning Director at Gladman, said: “We had a fantastic response to our first community consultation last year – people really get the effect that lack of housing choice is having on the town, particularly on younger generations. We’ve since worked really hard to take on board the feedback.

"Our plan for Eleven Arches is for a mix of homes that squarely meets the local need. That’s not just the 40% affordable homes that are in acute short supply, but larger homes suited to families and homes specifically for the elderly, allowing people to downsize and free up existing properties in the area.

“Eleven Arches is also a rare chance to deliver a new public park for Tadcaster. We’ve planned the site so that the majority of the land is not only left as green space, but proactively enhanced – whether that’s making it more accessible; introducing new wildlife habitats and planting; or creating new spaces where people can sit and spend time. Overall, an addition to Tadcaster that will benefit existing residents as well as new.”

The latest consultation runs until Friday September 22, following which an application will be submitted to North Yorkshire Council.

In addition to posting newsletters with questionnaires to locals, people can also have their say via: www.elevenarchestadcaster.com

Drop-in sessions are also being held on Friday September 8 3pm-7pm and Saturday September 9 10am-2pm at the Boys’ Sunday School, St Mary’s Church, Kirkgate, Tadcaster.

For more details, go to www.elevenarchestadcaster.com, or call the community information line 0800 689 1095.