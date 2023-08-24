Staff and students at All Saints RC School in the city are over the moon with a top set of results for Year 11 students who have been working hard for their GCSE s over the last academic year.

Sharon Keelan-Beardsley, head at All Saints School, said everyone is chuffed with another great year of results.

Sharon said: "Students and staff at All Saints School are once again celebrating excellent exam results. Nine per cent of all grades were at grade 9, which is almost double the national average and 36 per cent of all grades at were 7 or above, which is double the average for Yorkshire and the Humber.

"Students continue to be impacted by the fallout from the pandemic and yet despite all the challenges, this group of young people have excelled and made great progress.

Will Hobson and Drew Patel of All Saints (Image: Ruth Moody)

"We are delighted for the significant numbers of students who have achieved all 8s and 9s, but also for those who have overcome adversity to perform at the highest level and achieve their goals.

"It is a privilege to work with young people who have such high aspirations and with a team of dedicated members of staff who care deeply about ensuring our young people complete year 11 with the best life chances.

"Our students can now look to the future with confidence and we are excited to welcome many of them back to study in our high performing values driven sixth form."

Last week, staff and students at the school also celebrated a "fantastic" set of A-Level results.

Sharon said staff were "delighted" that the students can now move onto the next stage of their lives with an "excellent" academic foundation.