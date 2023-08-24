The giveaways are back in September and this time East Riding of Yorkshire Council will be giving away more compost than ever before.

Around 6,500 bags of compost – 75 tonnes - will be handed out free to local residents over nine events held across the East Riding between September 5 and 20.

The increase – from the 55 tonnes normally given away – is as a result of the popularity of the giveaways events held in May.

Councillor Paul West, the council’s portfolio holder for environment and transport said: “The compost giveaways we held in May proved to be so popular that we’ve upped the amount this time to make sure we can cope with the demand.

The giveaways always prove popular with residents (Image: Supplied)

“These giveaways are the council’s way of thanking residents for their continued support of our recycling schemes.”

The giveaway is coming to Wolds Gliding Club in Pocklington on Monday September 11 from 5pm.

As normal, residents are invited to drive along to their nearest event, where two bags of compost will be placed into their car boots by council staff.

The compost being given away is made up entirely from the garden and food waste which East Riding residents recycle in their brown bins.